Sunday, December 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ACC Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup rolls into action today

Staff Reporter
December 15, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Pakistan U19 will begin their journey in the inaugural ACC Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup as they take on India today (Sunday) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside India and Nepal, while Bangladesh, Malaysia and Sri Lanka are positioned in Group B. Zoofishan Ayyaz-led Pakistan will play their second match against Nepal on Monday, 16 December. The six-team tournament will be played on a T20 format with top two sides from each group progressing to the Super-Four Stage, which matches will be played on 19 and 20 Dec, while the final on 22 Dec. According to the tournament’s format, two additional matches for fifth and sixth position and third and fourth position will be played on 18 and 22 Dec, respectively.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1734155863.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024