ACC Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup rolls into action today

LAHORE - Pakistan U19 will begin their journey in the inaugural ACC Women’s U19 T20 as they take on India today (Sunday) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside India and Nepal, while Bangladesh, Malaysia and Sri Lanka are positioned in Group B. Zoofishan Ayyaz-led Pakistan will play their second match against Nepal on Monday, 16 December. The six-team tournament will be played on a T20 format with top two sides from each group progressing to the Super-Four Stage, which matches will be played on 19 and 20 Dec, while the final on 22 Dec. According to the tournament’s format, two additional matches for fifth and sixth position and third and fourth position will be played on 18 and 22 Dec, respectively.