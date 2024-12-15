Sunday, December 15, 2024
Advisor to IPC Committee Rana Sanaullah inaugurates Quaid Games

Our Staff Reporter
December 15, 2024
LAHORE  -  Advisor to Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Committee Rana Sanaullah inaugurated the Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games at Islamabad on Saturday. Pakistan’s Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem lit the Olympic flame. The notables present at the vibrant opening ceremony were Director General Pakistan Sports Board Yasir Pirzada, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry and others. The contingents of all provinces and departments performed their marchpast in an excellent way while 374-member contingent of Punjab marched past under the leadership of DG Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry. As many as 2,100 athletes from all provinces of the country, including Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir are participating in the Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games to be organized till December 19. Punjab’s swimmers launched their Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games in style, winning 13 gold medals, 15 silver and four bronze medals. DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Ch greeted Punjab athletes especially the swimmers for exhibiting extraordinary performance on the first day of Quaid-e-Azam Games and hoped that they will try to give their best and earn the top position in the Games.

Our Staff Reporter

