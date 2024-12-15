AJK begins preparations to celebrate birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

MIRPUR - Brisk preparations have been started to celebrate the 148th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on the 25th of December with full zeal and fervor across Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Special programs are being devised by various social, political, governmental, and non-governmental organizations and forums to celebrate the birthday of the founder of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and devotion. “In Mirpur, a major ceremony to pay glorious tributes to the Father of the Nation will be held under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee (NEOC) with the coordination of various social and political organizations to pay rich tributes to the founder of Pakistan.