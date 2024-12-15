Sunday, December 15, 2024
Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Jr Tennis: Asad, Abubakar win titles

Our Staff Reporter
December 15, 2024
LAHORE  -  Asad Zaman of Ali Embroidery Mills and Abubakar Khalil of Cresent School clinched the boys’ singles U-18 and U-16 titles respectively in the Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024 that concluded on Saturday here at Punjab Tennis Academy. In the boys’ U-18 final, Asad Zaman defeated Yafat Nadeem with an emphatic 8-3 victory. Asad expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ali Embroidery Mills CEO, Tariq Zaman, for his all-out support in shaping his blossoming tennis career. He hoped that this steadfast encouragement would continue, enabling him to achieve his dream of representing Pakistan on the international stage and bringing global accolades to the country. He also thanked his mentor and coach, Rashid Malik, for his relentless guidance and dedication in honing his skills and elevating his game. In another enthralling encounter, Abubakar Khalil of Crescent School outclassed Abdullah Pirzada, securing the boys’ U-16 title with a commanding 6-2 win. Abubakar’s sister Khadija Khalil (Crescent School) overpowered Shahnoor Umer with a resounding 6-1 victory to clinch the girls’ U-12 title. In the boys’ U-14 final, Muhammad Muaz (Fatima Group) triumphed over Muhammad Huzaima 6-3 while the boys’ U-14 doubles title was claimed by M Ayan and M Muaz, who defeated M Huzaima and M Ibraheem Hussain Gill 4-1. The boys’ U-12 title was also earned by M Ayan (Fatima Group), who edged past M Muaz in a nail-biting tie-breaker 7-6. The boys/girls U-10 was won by M Ayan, who continued his winning streak by defeating M Ibraheem Gill 6-3. Ms Ambreen Zaman of Ali Embroidery Mills graced the prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest. She, along with Noor Zaman Athar, PLTA SEVP Rashid Malik, and Col (R) Asif Dar, distributed trophies and prizes among the winners and runners-up. The ceremony was attended by the players, their families, and tennis enthusiasts.

