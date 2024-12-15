Sunday, December 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Attock police arrest 6 anti-social elements

STAFF REPORT
December 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -  Police have arrested six anti-social elements and sent them behind the bars after registration of cases under the acts. During the first attempt, Fatehjang police arrested six gamblers: Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Ejaz, Muzaffar Khan, Inam ul Haq and Muhammad Tariq, all residents of Village Kamra. Police recovered cash, playing cards and cell phones from their possession. Two of the gamblers, Muhammad Ali and Muzaffar Khan, are employees of education department. On the other hand, Jand police arrested Umar Mehmood and Muhammad Hassam both residents of Jand for allegedly manhandling and injuring an elderly woman over family dispute.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1734155863.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024