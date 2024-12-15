Attock police arrest 6 anti-social elements

ATTOCK - Police have arrested six anti-social elements and sent them behind the bars after registration of cases under the acts. During the first attempt, Fatehjang police arrested six gamblers: Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Ejaz, Muzaffar Khan, Inam ul Haq and Muhammad Tariq, all residents of Village Kamra. Police recovered cash, playing cards and cell phones from their possession. Two of the gamblers, Muhammad Ali and Muzaffar Khan, are employees of education department. On the other hand, Jand police arrested Umar Mehmood and Muhammad Hassam both residents of Jand for allegedly manhandling and injuring an elderly woman over family dispute.