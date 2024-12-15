Sunday, December 15, 2024
Bakhshal Thalo’s book launching ceremony to be held today

STAFF REPORT
December 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Hyderabad Roshan Khayal forum (HRF) in its continued series of literary session will host launching ceremony of a book on ‘nationalism’ written by eminent writer  Bakshal Thalo at Sindhi Language Authority on 15th December (Sunday). According to a press release, famous intellectuals including Bakkshal Thalo, Imdad Chandio, Hussain Bux Thebo, Masroor Shah, Shahban sahto, Ameer Chandio, Paras Nawaz Ghanghro, Saeed Khaskheli and Nadir Darawar would express their views on the book which has been written in the context of Sindh and Pakistan.

STAFF REPORT

