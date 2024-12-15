Barrister Saif demands answers for November 26 firing, vows justice for martyrs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Dr. Saif has called on the "illegitimate government" to explain the firing incident that took place on November 26.

In a statement, Barrister Saif announced that prayer ceremonies would be held today (Sunday) to honor the martyrs of D-Chowk, with the main event scheduled at Bagh-e-Naran, Hayatabad, Peshawar. He pledged to ensure accountability for the loss of innocent lives, stating that the sacrifices of unarmed workers would not be in vain.

Barrister Saif criticized the Sharif family, accusing them of a long-standing pattern of violence for political power. Referring to the Model Town tragedy, where he alleged that pregnant women were shot directly, he claimed such incidents reflect a recurring practice to maintain political dominance.

He concluded by affirming that the sacrifices of the martyrs would contribute to the restoration of constitutional law in the country.