Can Pakistan football recover from setbacks in election process?

LAHORE - The much-awaited elections of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) have been delayed once again, deepening the uncertainty surrounding the future of football in the country. The latest setback occurred during an extraordinary congress meeting convened to amend Article 38 of the PFF Constitution, a move seen as pivotal for facilitating the elections. However, the meeting was abruptly adjourned due to external interference, an act that violates FIFA’s strict ban on third-party involvement in football governance. Representatives from state institutions, including Pakistan Police, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), and Pakistan Navy, entered the meeting unannounced, demanding their participation. Their interference halted the proceedings, raising eyebrows as they had not been part of the preparatory workshop held the day before the Congress. This unexpected disruption has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the process. The incident has jeopardized the PFF’s normalization efforts, which were mandated by FIFA to restore transparency and governance within Pakistani football. FIFA andAsian Football Confederation (AFC) delegations, present to oversee the process, were forced to intervene, meeting with the PFF Normalization Committee to discuss the crisis. Following the meeting, the congress was postponed indefinitely to address these issues and ensure compliance with FIFA’s regulations. This delay leaves Pakistan’s football governance at a critical crossroads.

The PFF Normalization Committee’s current mandate is set to expire on December 15, and with the electoral roadmap still unclear, the sport’s future remains uncertain. If the situation is not resolved soon, Pakistan faces the threat of further sanctions or even suspension by FIFA – an outcome that could devastate the country’s already fragile football infrastructure. At the heart of the controversy is the proposed amendment to Article 38, which outlines eligibility criteria for the PFF presidential position. FIFA seeks to expand the criteria, allowing individuals with at least two years of football-related service within the last five years to contest the presidency. This move is intended to make the election process more inclusive, opening the door to a wider pool of candidates, including politicians and administrators. However, some Congress members oppose this change, preferring to restrict eligibility to newly elected members – widelyviewed as an attempt to sideline former PFF President Faisal Saleh Hayat.

If the elections proceed under the current constitution, Faisal Saleh Hayat, who served as the AFC Vice President from 2019 to 2023, would likely be eligible to run for president. However, should FIFA’s proposed amendments be enforced, it would signal a dramatic shift in PFF leadership and potentially usher in a new era for the federation. The normalization process, which was designed to restore stability and credibility to the PFF, is now at risk of being derailed by this external interference. Failure to swiftly resolve these issues could have severe consequences, both domestically and internationally. As a nation with immense footballing potential, Pakistan stands at a critical juncture. How it navigates this crisis will determine not only the future of the PFF but also the trajectory of football in the country.