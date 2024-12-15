Sunday, December 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Challenges in Attracting Foreign Investment in Pakistan

December 15, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The recent increase in Saudi Arabia’s investment pledge to $2.8 billion following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit highlights both opportunities and persistent challenges in attracting foreign investment. Despite signing 27 MoUs worth $2.2 billion last month, the actual inflow of investments remains limited.

One major issue is the gap between pledges and actual investments. While Gulf nations initially committed $75 billion over five years, only a fraction has materialized, such as Emirati investments in Karachi’s port infrastructure and Saudi acquisitions in the oil sector. This discrepancy underscores the need for credible and actionable agreements.

Moreover, the lack of interest from Gulf investors in key sectors like aviation and state-owned enterprises, despite government outreach, reveals deeper structural problems. The recent withdrawal of bidders for Pakistan International Airlines further illustrates these challenges.

Cold wave to subside in most parts of country: PMD

Policy inconsistency and economic instability also deter investors. Without stable policies, transparent governance, and improved infrastructure, Pakistan cannot attract or sustain substantial foreign investments. Addressing these issues is critical to building investor confidence and achieving sustainable economic growth.

HUZAIFA TALIB KHETY,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1734155863.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024