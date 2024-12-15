Chinese company faces extortion threat in Kashmore-Kandhkot

A Chinese construction company working on the Indus Highway project in Kashmore-Kandhkot has reportedly received an extortion demand from a notorious dacoit.

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) informed the Sindh government about receiving an ‘extortion chit’ from Bandit Budhal. According to the company’s letter, the dacoit directly contacted the project manager, demanding Rs5 million, two mobile phones, and a motorcycle. He threatened harm to the workers if his demands were not met.

The company expressed serious concerns regarding the safety of its employees and dissatisfaction with the local administration’s ability to provide adequate protection. The letter stated that despite previous assurances, the authorities have failed to secure the project site.

Local officials, including the SSP Kashmore and the deputy commissioner, have been notified of the threats, but the company has urged immediate action to ensure the safety of its workforce.

Broader security concerns

The incident follows heightened security concerns for Chinese nationals and companies operating in Pakistan. Recently, a terrorist attack near Karachi airport claimed the lives of two Chinese engineers and injured several others. Investigators identified the suicide bomber as Shah Fahad using forensic evidence.

Further investigations revealed Fahad's arrival in Karachi on December 3, 2023, with two accomplices. The group checked into a hotel in the Preedy area before carrying out the deadly attack.

These incidents underscore the growing challenges in safeguarding foreign workers and projects across Pakistan. Authorities are under pressure to improve security measures to ensure the continuity of critical infrastructure projects.

