Sunday, December 15, 2024
CM directs Additional IGP to restore flow of traffic in Saddar area

Our Staff Reporter
December 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday took notice of a traffic jam in the Saddar area of the metropolis. The chief minister directed the Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure a smooth traffic flow. He said that the traffic flow should be restored immediately so that the people could reach their destination easily. Murad said that the people suffered due to the traffic jams in the city. He directed the Additional IGP to restore the flow of traffic and submit a report to him.

Our Staff Reporter

