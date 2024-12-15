CM Gandapur pledges to support Imran Khan's civil disobedience movement



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has vowed to carry out the decision of former Prime Minister regarding the civil disobedience movement.

In a press conference, Gandapur stated that the provincial government is focused on controlling terrorism, emphasizing that law and order remain the responsibility of the federal government.

He added that the KP government is taking significant measures to improve security and highlighted that its performance in this area outshines other provinces.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recognized the KP government's efforts. He reaffirmed the province's commitment to combating terrorism and acknowledged the sacrifices made in this regard.

Gandapur further stressed the importance of engaging in dialogue with Afghanistan, now recognized by the international community as a neighboring country.

Regarding the civil disobedience movement, he reiterated that the decision rests with , and the KP government will follow through with any action he announces.