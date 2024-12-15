Coach Syed Abdul Rashid honoured with ‘lifetime achievement award’

LAHORE - A ceremony was held in honour of renowned cricket coach Syed Abdul Rashid at Government Islamia College, Civil Lines. The event was organised by Principal Akhtar Sindhu, Vice Principal Dr Asim Nadeem, and Director of Sports Hanif Abbasi. Former Test cricketer Manzoor Elahi was the chief guest of the occasion. During the ceremony, Syed Abdul Rashid, the head cricket coach at Islamia College Civil Lines, was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions. Principal Akhtar Sindhu praised Syed Abdul Rashid’s professional abilities, while Vice Principal Dr Asim Nadeem described him as the pride of the college’s sports department. He said under Rashid’s coaching, the college cricket team continues to improve steadily. Director of Sports Hanif Abbasi also acknowledged Rashid’s passion for cricket and his efforts in nurturing talent. Manzoor Elahi said Syed Abdul Rashid not only excels in coaching but also has vast experience in management.

“Rashid has served as a manager for various PCB tournaments alongside him.” It is worth noting that Syed Abdul Rashid is the Senior Vice President of the West Zone Cricket Association Lahore and the President of the Islam Pura Eagles Cricket Club, whose net practice takes place at the famous Baba Ground. Additionally, he has served as a manager for various teams under the Lahore Region Cricket Association and has earned a distinguished place due to his professional abilities. He has also worked as a selector, coordinator, and observer for the LCCA. In recognition of his services to club cricket, Syed Abdul Rashid was also awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by Lahore Region.