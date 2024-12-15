Cold wave to subside in most parts of country: PMD

Sunday, December 15, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) disclosed that the ongoing cold wave gripping most parts of the country is expected to ease in the coming days. According to the latest synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most regions, while a shallow westerly wave continues to affect the upper and western parts of the country. The PMD forecast indicates that during the next 24 hours, most areas will experience cold and dry weather, with very cold and partly cloudy conditions in hilly regions. Northwestern Balochistan may witness cloudy weather with light rain and snowfall over the mountains during the night. Central and southern Punjab are likely to see light fog in some areas during the night time. During the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather persisted across the country, with hilly areas experiencing extremely cold conditions. Light fog was reported in parts of central and southern Punjab. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -13C, Skardu and Astore -11C, Bagrote and Gopis -7C, Gilgit and Hunza -6C, and Kalam, Kalat, and Quetta -5C. The PMD advises citizens to remain cautious of foggy conditions in affected areas and take necessary precautions against cold weather.

