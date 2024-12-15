Sunday, December 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Court reserves verdict in JUIF leader’s killing

Court reserves verdict in JUIF leader’s killing
Our Staff Reporter
December 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  The Sukkur Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has reserved its verdict in the murder case of JUIF Sindh secretary general Dr Allama Khalid Mahmood Soomro. The ATC Judge Sukkur Abdul Rehman Qazi heard the murder case of Dr Khalid Mahmood Soomro in the central jail. The court reserved the verdict after recording the statements of the plaintiff’s counsel Athar Abbas Solangi, defendant’s counsel and prosecutor. The plaintiff’s counsel Athar Abbas Solangi completed his arguments in the court. He said the verdict in the murder case of JUIF leader Dr Khalid Mahmood Soomro will be announced on December 20.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1734155863.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024