Court reserves verdict in JUIF leader’s killing

SUKKUR - The Sukkur Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has reserved its verdict in the murder case of JUIF Sindh secretary general Dr Allama Khalid Mahmood Soomro. The ATC Judge Sukkur Abdul Rehman Qazi heard the murder case of Dr Khalid Mahmood Soomro in the central jail. The court reserved the verdict after recording the statements of the plaintiff’s counsel Athar Abbas Solangi, defendant’s counsel and prosecutor. The plaintiff’s counsel Athar Abbas Solangi completed his arguments in the court. He said the verdict in the murder case of JUIF leader Dr Khalid Mahmood Soomro will be announced on December 20.