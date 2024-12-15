Sunday, December 15, 2024
Dacoits snatch minced meat from butcher at gunpoint

Our Staff Reporter
December 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Two dacoits snatched minced meat from a butcher at gunpoint but didn’t ask for his valuable belongings, ARY News reported on Saturday. The incident occurred in the Liaquatabad area where two armed men snatched 10kg of ground meat from a butcher and escaped. Surprisingly, the thieves left behind the victim’s mobile phone and cash. The robbery occurred early morning when the butcher was transporting the mince meat and other items to his shop. Two armed men, wearing masks, stopped the butcher and demanded him to hand over the mince. The thieves threatened to shoot the butcher if he informed anyone about the incident.

