Sunday, December 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DC inspects greenbelts and tree plantation project

NEWS WIRE
December 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT -  Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited tehsil Sambrial and inspected the ongoing work for restoration of green belts and tree plantation at Sambrial-Daska Road. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ghulam Fatima was also present. The DC said to deal with severe climate change, maximum tree plantation was required. He said civil society should be involved to plant trees in their homes, neighborhoods and areas and also protect them. Deputy Commissioner said that large-sized saplings should be planted in green belts so that they can grow quickly. He said that trees are the gift of nature and planting trees is also a religious duty of all of us. Later, the DC inspected the work on the under-construction project of the University of Engineering and Emerging Technology.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1734155863.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024