Doctors express concern over HIV issue, demand transparent inquiry

MULTAN - The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) South Punjab has expressed concern over the suspension of doctors and nurses at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, and Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan. They have called for a transparent inquiry to address the matter effectively.

A convention of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) and PMA South Punjab was held at the Nishtar Hospital auditorium, hosted by PMA Multan. The event witnessed participation from PMA chapters of Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Lodhran, Jhang, and a large number of doctors and nurses from Nishtar Hospital. During the convention, participants highlighted their apprehensions regarding the recent suspensions of staff from the nephrology departments, stating that senior nephrologists believe the likelihood of HIV transmission through dialysis machines is not possible . They emphasized the need for a detailed investigation to address concerns and ensure clarity.

PMA Multan President Dr. Masood-ur-Rauf Haraj suggested forming a high-level committee comprising senior nephrologists, infectious disease specialists, retired judges, and other experts to ensure a thorough and transparent probe. “The source of HIV transmission must be identified, and necessary actions should be taken accordingly,” he stated. Other speakers, including Dr. Shahid Rao, Dr. Maqbool Alam, Dr. Asif Raza, Dr. Zahid Khan, Dr. Ishtiaq, Dr. Mansoor, Dr. Zulqarnain Haider, Dr. Waqas Afzal, Dr. Shehzad Malana, Noreen from the Young Nurses Association (YNA), and PMA Press Secretary Dr. Waqar Azeem Niazi, urged the implementation of recommendations by the Pakistan Society of Nephrology. The speakers also stressed the importance of strengthening measures to regulate blood banks and control quackery to prevent the rising prevalence of HIV. The convention concluded with the decision to hold divisional workers’ conventions, with the next event scheduled at Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan, on December 19.