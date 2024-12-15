Dry cold and smog continue to grip Lahore, health concerns rise

Lahore remains under the grip of a dry cold spell, with no significant rainfall expected in the coming days. The Meteorological Department forecasts that the minimum temperature will dip to 5°C, while the maximum may reach 20°C.

Currently, the temperature stands at 8°C, with winds blowing at 8 km/h and humidity levels at 74%. The dry conditions have exacerbated seasonal illnesses such as colds, flu, and fever, impacting the health of many residents.

Adding to the city’s woes, Lahore continues to rank as Pakistan’s most polluted city, with an average smog level of 252, categorized as “very unhealthy.” The poor air quality poses severe health risks, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

Authorities have urged residents to take precautions, including staying hydrated, using protective masks, and avoiding unnecessary outdoor exposure during peak smog hours.