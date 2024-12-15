Endangered Democracy

The Indian Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Places of Worship Act of 1991, which prevents legal action against the conversion of religious sites, appears to be a measured step toward protecting the secular fabric of the country. Yet, the context of this decision cannot be divorced from the broader picture of systemic bigotry taking root under the BJP’s governance. While the law ostensibly safeguards places of worship, its implementation comes amidst escalating attacks on minority communities, with mosques often the target of baseless petitions and aggressive campaigns.

India, which prides itself on being one of the largest democracies in the world, is becoming increasingly unsafe for its minorities. The rise in communal violence, coupled with the tacit support or outright silence of the state machinery, has created an environment of fear and alienation for non-Hindu communities. These troubling developments stand in stark contrast to democratic ideals and demand immediate scrutiny.

Pakistan, for all its challenges, does not exhibit such state-sponsored discrimination. Incidents of intolerance have occurred, but successive governments have consistently condemned them, and there have been efforts—however imperfect—to protect minority rights. The distinction between state complicity in one country and state condemnation in another underscores how leadership shapes societal attitudes. The international community has been too restrained in addressing India’s descent into extremist policies. The silence emboldens an already zealous government, increasing the likelihood of a deeper human tragedy. It is time for the global community to hold the Indian government accountable for its actions.

History will judge how democracies act—or fail to act—when faced with the erosion of fundamental rights. For India, the time to correct its course is now, before its democratic ideals are lost to the tide of majoritarian extremism.