FAST Cables joins hands with IBA, NED University

December 15, 2024
KARACHI  -  FAST Cables has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) and NED University of Engineering & Technology, Karachi. The collaboration aims to foster academic excellence, promote sustainable business practices and recognize exceptional student achievements in sustainability and research.

The MoU was signed by Kamal Mian, CEO of FAST Cables, and Dr. S. Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director of IBA. Representing NED University, Syed Ghazanfar Hussain, Rector of NED, also signed the MoU and highlighted the program’s potential to nurture future leaders and drive impactful research in sustainable practices.

This partnership introduces initiatives such as the FAST Sustainability Award and the FAST Excellence Award, which will honor outstanding contributions in sustainability and academic research. These awards represent a commitment to empowering students and creating a bridge between industry and academia. Speaking at the signing ceremony, Kamal Mian said: “This collaboration marks a significant step towards bridging the gap between industry and academia. It provides IBA and NED students with hands-on industry experience through internship opportunities at FAST Cables. Additionally, we are exploring faculty placement programs and joint research initiatives to foster innovation and progress.”

As Pakistan’s largest cable manufacturer, FAST Cables embraces its responsibility to address the global climate crisis. With Pakistan ranked among the top five most climate-vulnerable nations, urgent collective action is essential. The FAST Sustainability Award and the FAST Excellence Award act as a platform which seeks to bridge gaps between industry, academia, and society, driving solutions for a sustainable future.

