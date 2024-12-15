FBR implements Faceless Customs Assessment System at Karachi from today

ISLAMABAD - Under the Transformation Plan, Federal Board of Revenue is going to implement Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) System from 15th of December, 2024 at Karachi. FCA is one of the key components of the FBR Transformation Plan approved by the Prime Minister. All the import goods declarations field after 12.00AM in the Appraisement Collectorates of Karachi shall be allocated to the Central Appraising Unit (CAU) for assessment which has been established at South Asia Pakistan Terminal Karachi in terms of CGO No.6 of 2024 issued by FBR a few days ago. The introduction of FCA is expected to bring a significant change in the overall culture and working of the Customs department. It would facilitate trade by reducing the clearance time and would also induce efficiency and transparency in assessments.

After successful completion of the first phase at Karachi, the system would soon be rolled out at the upcountry ports and border stations and the appraisement function of Customs would be relocated outside the Customs Collectorates. All the arrangements have been finalized for the housing of appraisers and principal appraisers in a sanitized environment and 55 officers have already been posted to the CAU.

For enhancing productivity and ensuring accountability of the customs appraising officers posted in CAU, an incentive-based performance management mechanism has been introduced in the system. This mechanism would reward the appraising officers who perform their duties with diligence and integrity.

The eligibility criteria and licensing regime of Customs Clearing Agents have also been revamped and a points scoring system is being introduced to make them responsible for the correct and quality declarations. Under the point scoring system, the Customs Agents who give true and honest declarations of description, value and origin etc. shall score more points and their profile would improve. On the contrary, the Customs agents who fail to show improvements in the declarations, would lose points and eventually their licence may be cancelled.