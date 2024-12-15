Sunday, December 15, 2024
FBR launches faceless customs system in Karachi

FBR launches faceless customs system in Karachi
Web Desk
9:15 AM | December 15, 2024
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched the Faceless Customs Assessment System in Karachi, marking a significant step in its efforts to modernize customs operations under the FBR Transformation Plan approved by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The new system is designed to streamline trade processes, reduce clearance time, and enhance transparency and efficiency in customs assessments. It represents a major shift from traditional customs practices, eliminating the need for physical interaction and creating a more seamless experience for traders.

Speaking about the launch, FBR officials emphasized that the system's implementation is a key milestone in Pakistan's journey towards smarter, technology-driven governance.

The system's first phase has been successfully deployed in Karachi, and plans are in place to extend its coverage to upcountry ports and border stations in subsequent phases. This nationwide rollout is expected to further simplify trade procedures and strengthen Pakistan’s position in global commerce.

By adopting the Faceless Customs Assessment System, the FBR aims to foster a business-friendly environment while addressing long-standing issues of delays and inefficiencies in the customs clearance process.

