Fire kills two children in Mohmand

MOHMAND - Two children lost their lives in a tragic fire that erupted on a hill in the Danishkol Parangola area of Tehsil Pandiali on Saturday. According to local police and residents, Badshahi Khan, a tribesman from Danishkool, had taken his two sons to the mountain to gather grass when a sudden fire broke out on the hill. The fire quickly spread, fatally burning 13-year-old Shehla and 14-year-old Waris Khan. Both children died on the spot, while their father was critically injured and shifted to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar.

A separate fire incident was reported on Friday night in Shati Kor Hill, Tehsil Halimzai. Local residents stated that the fire began around 9 pm for unknown reasons and rapidly engulfed the entire hill. Firefighters did not respond, and the blaze continued to spread overnight, reducing a large part of the mountain to ashes.

District Rescue 1122 officials cited the need for nighttime security to operate safely. However, police reportedly declined to provide the required support, delaying evacuation efforts. Locals reported that the fire naturally extinguished itself by morning.