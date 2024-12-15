Sunday, December 15, 2024
First ever job fair, education expo held at Government College of Technology, Hyderabad

Our Staff Reporter
December 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -   The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) International Hyderabad Campus organized first ever Job fair and Education Expo at Government College of Technology on Saturday. The Secretary General Hyderabad Chamber of small traders and Industry (HCSTSI) Furqan Ali talking to media lauded the efforts of ICMA to organize job fair and Education expo in Hyderabad to educate young generation regarding career counseling and business community to open new avenues of trade amicably. He said that this event was being organized with the collaboration of HCSTSI who will continue its support to strengthen students to find out their bright professional future according to their choice.

Our Staff Reporter

