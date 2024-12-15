FO confirms one Pakistani dead, 47 rescued in Greece boat accident

The Foreign Office has confirmed that one Pakistani lost their life while 47 others were rescued in a tragic boat capsizing incident off the coast of southern Greece. In response, the Crisis Management Unit in Islamabad has been activated to support the affected families.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that search and rescue efforts are ongoing. However, she did not confirm the number of dead or missing Pakistanis.

The Pakistani Embassy in Athens is in close contact with the Hellenic Coast Guard, which is leading the rescue operations.

To further assist, embassy officials have traveled to Crete Island, where they are meeting the rescued Pakistanis and providing necessary support.

Families seeking information or assistance can contact the Crisis Management Unit in Islamabad at 051-9207887 or via email at cmu1@mofa.gov.pk.

Additionally, families of missing individuals can reach out to the Embassy of Pakistan in Greece at +30-6943850188 to share relevant details.