Forgotten Link

Social media is abuzz with podcasts discussing the economic woes of Pakistan. Hardly a day goes by without an economic guru lecturing on the state of the economy. Some experts weigh in on agriculture tax as the sole saviour, while others believe foreign investment is the key to turning the economy around. Similarly, some view political stability as the major factor. Anyone who understands economics and development can easily comprehend that these factors may have some role in a nation’s economic development, but a keen observation reveals that there is a vital element – probably the most critical – that is often overlooked: America’s role.

The bitter truth of the post-Second World War world is that if any nation wants a stable and progressive economy, it must have America by its side. Pakistani people in general, and experts in particular, often boast about the country’s scintillating economic success from the 1950s to the mid-1960s. Yet, no one mentions why this economic purple patch occurred, what drove it, and why it all ended in a burst. With little research using modern social media tools, it becomes clear that it was, in fact, the economic blessings from the United States of America. Pakistan had a strategic relationship with America, receiving dollars, technology, modern education, arms, and ammunition, all of which contributed to generating incredible amounts of wealth and prosperity.

In return, Pakistan signed defence treaties and supported America’s world order. However, sometimes one bad move spoils everything. The 1965 war was that policy blunder, a mistake by the state of Pakistan that shattered its vital strategic relationship with America, and with it, Pakistan’s economic dream went down the drain. The rest is all eyewash.

MALIK ATIF MAHMOOD MAJOKA,

Australia.