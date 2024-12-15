Gandapur visits Abbottabad, issues directives for governance, development

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, chaired a meeting at the office of Commissioner Hazara Division to review progress on a 99-point public agenda. The meeting was attended by Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, deputy commissioners, district police officers, and heads of line departments from all districts in the division.

During the briefing, the Chief Minister was informed about advancements on the agenda and directed officials to accelerate the implementation process. He instructed deputy commissioners to hold public forums (Khuli Kacheris) at district headquarters, with assistant commissioners and other officials conducting similar forums in other areas. Additionally, he directed deputy commissioners and district police officers to dedicate one hour daily to public meetings at their offices.

CM Gandapur ordered an immediate crackdown on illegal mining and unauthorized crushing plants in the division. He set a deadline of January 1st for the registration of unregistered grain godowns and the relocation of Patwari offices to their respective circles, warning that non-compliance would lead to removal from positions. He emphasized monthly review meetings by departments with the inclusion of elected public representatives to ensure transparency and accountability in development projects.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of public involvement in monitoring project quality, urging citizens to report substandard work. He also instructed officials to use social media for public outreach and feedback. To streamline inspections, he directed the formation of unified teams to avoid unnecessary harassment of business owners and emphasized the introduction of an e-payment system for fine collection.

He called for stringent action against drug dealers, urging law enforcement to target major offenders and ensure exemplary punishment. Drug addicts from Hazara Division, he said, should be sent to Peshawar for rehabilitation.

To address educational challenges, the Chief Minister announced the establishment of eight degree colleges—four for girls and four for boys—in rented buildings in four underprivileged districts of Hazara. He also directed that medical college classes begin in an available government building in Mansehra. Priority funding for ongoing road infrastructure projects was also ordered to ensure timely completion and enhanced regional connectivity.