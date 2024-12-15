Sunday, December 15, 2024
Schools, colleges to remain close on Dec 16

10:09 PM | December 15, 2024
National

In a move to express solidarity with the martyrs of the 2014 Army Public School (APS) Peshawar tragedy, the government has announced that all public and private schools and colleges will remain close on December 16 here on Monday.
 
The notification issued by  Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon, stating that all schools and colleges in the capital will remain off for the day.
 
The decision to close schools on December 16, the anniversary of the APS attack, was part of the government’s efforts to honour the memory of the students and staff who were martyred in the terrorist attack.
 
The attack, which took place on December 16, 2014, left over 140 people which were mostly children.

