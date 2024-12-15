'Govt to provide assistance to Greece boat crash victims'

On the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a special cell has been established at the Pakistani Embassy in Greece to address the emergency situation, arising out due to boat capsizing incident.

The special cell will ensure the identity of the Pakistanis and the access of their relatives to their loved ones.

Forty-seven Pakistanis, affected in the yesterday’s boat sinking incident, have been identified and rescued.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar is personally monitoring the activities of identifying and helping Pakistanis affected in the incident.

The Pakistani Embassy in Greece has provided WhatsApp facility on telephone number: +306943850188 for identification of victims of tragic boat capsizing incident.

Upon Prime Minister’s immediate notice, the Pakistani embassy has also written a letter to the relevant department of the government of Greece.

Shehbaz Sharif has extended his sympathies, on behalf of the entire nation, to the Pakistani victims and their families..

He said the elements involved in the heinous act of human trafficking will be brought to justice.

He said the government of Pakistan and the Pakistani Embassy in Greece will provide all possible assistance to the victims of the incident and their families.