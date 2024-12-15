Sunday, December 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt urged to empower journalist safety body

NEWS WIRE
December 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Sindh chapter of the Pakistan Journalists Safety Coalition (PJSC) and members of Sindh Commission for Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners (CPJMP) have unanimously demanded amendments to make the commission more powerful.

They asked the Sindh government to provide “proactive support” to overcome logistic and other issues the body was facing since its inception in December 2022, said a press release.

“The current legal framework is not enough to expect the commission to deliver. As long as amendments are not made to the current law the commission appears weak and issue of impunity is unlikely to be tackled,” members of the PJSC-Sindh chapter and CPJMP members said.

Co-chaired by PJSC-Sindh chairperson Aamir Latif and Freedom Network Executive Director Iqbal Khattak, the meeting took stock of the commission affairs and participants were unanimous that the Sindh government was taking “least interests” in getting the commission fully operational.

CDWP clears revised PC-I of Rwp Ring Road Project

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1734155863.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024