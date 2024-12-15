Govt urged to empower journalist safety body

KARACHI - The Sindh chapter of the Pakistan Journalists Safety Coalition (PJSC) and members of Sindh Commission for Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners (CPJMP) have unanimously demanded amendments to make the commission more powerful.

They asked the Sindh government to provide “proactive support” to overcome logistic and other issues the body was facing since its inception in December 2022, said a press release.

“The current legal framework is not enough to expect the commission to deliver. As long as amendments are not made to the current law the commission appears weak and issue of impunity is unlikely to be tackled,” members of the PJSC-Sindh chapter and CPJMP members said.

Co-chaired by PJSC-Sindh chairperson Aamir Latif and Freedom Network Executive Director Iqbal Khattak, the meeting took stock of the commission affairs and participants were unanimous that the Sindh government was taking “least interests” in getting the commission fully operational.