Govt vs PTI: The game of nerves

ISLAMABAD - The country’s political chessboard these days indicates the archival political parties are playing ‘game of nerves’. From the recent developments especially indictment of former ISI chief Faiz Hamid, the political guesswork about the future of former prime minister Imran Khan is on the peak.

Interestingly, the party members of the jailed leader are sharing a confusing narratives that equally support launching a ‘civil disobedience movement’ and entering into dialogue.

Around two weeks after final protest call, Imran Khan with the gap of a decade once again threatened to launch civil disobedience movement in the country. In a threatening message to the coalition government on a social media platform ‘X’ in a clear words indicate his expected future plans.

PTI leader, who has been in jail for last one year, had launched a same kind of campaign against the brother of Shehbaz Sharif asking the party’s supporters to stop paying taxes and utility bills. However, this attempt also failed like other PTI’s movements ‘Jail Bharo movement’ and protest calls.

On a recent PTI’s announcement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif clearly denounced calls for a civil disobedience movement, considering the move as being “antagonistic” towards the country’s interests. Other PML-N’s veteran politician challenged the call will fail miserably.

It is beyond understanding that if the party’s leadership is set to lock horns with the government then why some of the party members reflecting impression to enter into dialogue with the government. Even some of PTI’s stalwarts were seen on the media smartly defending their “meetings” with the ruling party leaders.

PML-N’s senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui in a sarcastic manner asked PTI to choose between pursuing dialogue or civil disobedience. “PTI cannot extend a hand for dialogue while holding a sword in the other,” Siddiqui posted on his social media account ‘X’, Siddiqui.

The PTI’s members in their political statements though dispelling the impression of holding talks but at the same time sharing a set of demands including release of party leader and party workers.

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub and former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser have recently demanded a judicial probe into the crackdown on the Nov 25 protest and release of arrested political leader and workers.

Political experts viewed that the former jailed prime minister and the present government have reached at a stage to play game of nerves. The former premier knows as how to stay relevant in the political landscape.

The civil disobedience movement, political pundits assumed, would not serve the purpose as the country had not seen a single successful movement on these lines in the past. A majority of party supporters at this current scenario might not prefer to support to set ablaze utility bills and other such kind of disobedience.

It is also being assumed that the party is deliberately making the situation bit confusing by echoing mantra of dialogue and at the same time threatening to launch a civil disobedience movement.