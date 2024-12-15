India’s soft power is increasing at an astonishing rate. From Yoga to Bollywood to Cricket, India has left no stone unturned in expanding its influence. India claims that Yoga originated in the country and is an integral part of its culture and civilisation. The largest democracy drafted a resolution for International Yoga Day to be celebrated on the 21st of June, which was endorsed by 175 other nations and accepted by the UN. But how is this a form of soft power for India? Every year, Yoga Day is celebrated at UNHQ, with delegations from around the world participating. Yoga sessions are arranged in many countries, where Indian Yoga instructors and practitioners are invited. In 2023, the Guinness World Record was set for having the most nationalities participate in a single yoga session during Yoga Day at the United Nations. The word “Yoga” is directly associated with India. Whenever people think about Yoga, they think of India. As a result, India enters the global consciousness through Yoga.

Bollywood films are admired globally, even by some unexpected neighbours. From Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to Hum Aapke Hain Kon to Padmaavat, films showcasing Indian culture are big hits. The box office collections of Bollywood films are reaching unprecedented heights, even in foreign countries such as the USA and the UK. Britain accounts for a fifth of the global revenue for Bollywood’s international releases, underscoring this trend.

Cricket is another example of India’s soft power. With the IPL and as a full member of the ICC, India has the ability to influence the scheduling and location of matches in international tournaments. A recent example of such soft power in action is India’s denial to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025, to be held in Pakistan.

SAKSHI,

Sukkur.