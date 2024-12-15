Jeddah-bound Indian flight makes ‘emergency landing’ in Karachi

KARACHI - An IndiGo Airlines flight en route from New Delhi to Jeddah landed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport due to a medical emergency onboard. Aviation sources revealed that a 55-year-old male passenger fell seriously ill while the aircraft was in Pakistani airspace. The flight crew provided the passenger with oxygen, but his condition continued to deteriorate. Acting on humanitarian grounds, the pilot contacted the Karachi Air Traffic Control and requested permission for an emergency landing. Once clearance was granted, the flight was diverted to Karachi, where it landed safely. A medical team from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority immediately boarded the aircraft and provided the passenger with medical assistance, stabilising his condition. The passenger, an Indian Muslim, also received medication. After the resolution of the issue, the flight departed from Karachi and returned to Delhi instead of continuing to Jeddah, airport sources said. This is not the first instance of international cooperation in the case of emergencies as several Indian flights have landed in Karachi, as Pakistan owns a key transit air corridor over its territory.