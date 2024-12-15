Khanewal DPO reviews crime control measures, police performance

KHANEWAL - District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Khadak chaired a meeting to review crime control measures and police performance. The meeting was attended by SP Investigation Shabbir Ahmed Warraich, SDPOs, SHOs, and other police officers. The DPO thoroughly reviewed the police’s performance and discussed steps to reduce the crime rate. During the meeting, DPO Ismail Khadak directed police officers to take more effective measures against criminal activities to promote a sense of security among the public. He emphasized that all officers should play a proactive role in resolving pending cases under investigation, ensuring that delayed challans are finalized on merit and sent to the courts promptly so that the accused can receive appropriate punishment.

He instructed that progress in serious cases should be ensured on a daily basis, and a more effective strategy should be adopted to improve recovery rates. He also emphasized the need for 100% recovery from arrested gangs. Any negligence in investigations will not be tolerated. Officers were directed to trace untraced cases, arrest the culprits immediately, and ensure justice and merit.

He further instructed tightening the noose around criminal elements, proclaimed offenders, drug dealers, habitual offenders, illegal arms mafias, land grabbers, and those involved in drug trafficking, with maximum actions taken against them. Additionally, he issued guidelines regarding the Front Desk, emphasizing full cooperation with the Front Desk staff and directing that every complainant should be referred to the Front Desk for prompt redressal of their grievances.