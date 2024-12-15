Sunday, December 15, 2024
KP CM announces several uplift schemes in Haveliya

Our Staff Reporter
December 15, 2024
Peshawar  -  Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, inaugurated the Haveliya Water Supply Scheme during his visit to Abbottabad. The Rs. 4.64 billion project, expected to be completed in two years, will deliver 250,000 gallons of clean water daily to urban and rural areas of Tehsil Haveliya, benefiting about 94,000 residents.  

At the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister announced several development initiatives for Tehsil Haveliya, including the upgradation of Haveliya Hospital, construction of a bypass road, new educational facilities, and recreational spaces. Other projects include installing tube wells, upgrading schools, improving roads, and allocating funds for a degree college.

He reiterated his vision to transform the area into a developed region and paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for democracy. Local Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders also announced their decision to join Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.  

Later, the Chief Minister attended the annual awards ceremony at Abbottabad Public School as the chief guest. He distributed awards to outstanding students and announced new initiatives, including a grant for building an auditorium, increased scholarships for orphans and other students, and an additional month’s salary for school faculty.

The Chief Minister praised the students’ creativity and emphasized the importance of self-accountability, collective thinking, and aligning personal goals with Islamic teachings.  

Provincial Minister Pakhtun Yar, Secretary Education Masood Ahmad, and Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul Islam, among other officials, attended the events.

