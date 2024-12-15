Five dead as landslide buries car on Jagot-Skardu road

Five people tragically lost their lives when a landslide struck their car on the Jagot-Skardu road in Skardu.

According to police, the car was swept away and buried under debris following the landslide. A search operation led to the discovery of the vehicle in a deep ditch beneath the rubble.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene and transported the bodies to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather across most areas over the next 24 hours, with very cold and partly cloudy conditions expected in hilly regions.

The PMD has also advised citizens to remain cautious of foggy conditions in affected areas and to take appropriate precautions against the cold.