Leaders call for swift action against human trafficking after Greece tragedy

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have called for urgent measures to combat human trafficking following the tragic deaths of Pakistani nationals in a recent boat capsizing incident near Greece.

In separate statements, both leaders expressed profound grief over the incident. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to submit an inquiry report on the incident promptly. He stressed the need for concrete steps to prevent such tragedies in the future, highlighting that human trafficking is a grave crime responsible for countless lost lives and shattered families.

Shehbaz Sharif condemned human traffickers as a merciless mafia that exploits vulnerable people with false promises. He called for strict identification and punishment of those involved to deter future crimes.

President Asif Ali Zardari echoed these sentiments, describing human trafficking as a cruel practice that robs families of their loved ones. He extended his condolences to the victims' families and prayed for their strength during this difficult time.

Both leaders underscored the importance of tackling this issue with urgency and determination to protect vulnerable citizens from exploitation.