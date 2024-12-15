Managing Misinformation

In the wake of recent protests, the air has been thick with misinformation from all sides. Claims of a massacre, including AI-generated narratives that over 200 people were killed, reflect a grave misuse of technology to propagate falsehoods. The state must address this issue decisively, ensuring that those responsible for creating and disseminating such fabrications are held accountable. However, this effort must be carried out with caution and clear definitions of what constitutes misinformation.

Misinformation involves the deliberate misrepresentation of facts—fabricating data or using fake content to undermine state integrity. It is distinct from expressing opinions, even if those opinions are critical of the government or supportive of protests. Targeting individuals for their dissenting views or commentary on contentious issues such as the 26th Amendment is not only unjust but also sets a dangerous precedent for silencing free speech.

Pakistan already has sufficient legal frameworks to address these challenges. The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) is a robust tool for monitoring and addressing digital misinformation. What the country does not need is an overreach in the form of new bodies or laws that could bypass due process and mete out arbitrary punishment. Such measures risk creating an environment of fear, stifling healthy discourse and legitimate critique—a hallmark of any functioning democracy.

The state’s approach to handling misinformation must be both precise and principled. It should focus on punishing those who deliberately spread falsehoods without infringing upon the right to express opinions. Striking this balance is crucial not only to preserve democratic values but also to maintain trust between the government and its people. Anything less risks deepening divides and fuelling further unrest, ultimately undermining the state itself.