Mohsin Naqvi strengthens Pakistan-Saudi ties during Riyadh visit

12:08 PM | December 15, 2024
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he was warmly welcomed by Saudi Minister of State for Interior Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al-Batal and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq.

During discussions with Dr. Khalid Al-Batal, both sides highlighted their commitment to enhancing Pakistan-Saudi relations and cooperation on matters of mutual interest.

Minister Naqvi congratulated the Saudi leadership and people for securing hosting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2034, extending best wishes for its success. He described Saudi Arabia as Pakistan’s most trusted and cherished ally in the Islamic world, noting the pride all Pakistanis take in this enduring friendship.

He also praised Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030, calling it a transformative step towards progress and prosperity.

Dr. Khalid Al-Batal reaffirmed the strong relationship between the two nations and expressed optimism for deeper bilateral cooperation during Naqvi's visit.

