MQM-P Chairman advocates for Karachi’s development

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has expressed strong criticism over the current state of governance, particularly highlighting the lack of autonomy in Karachi’s local government matters. Speaking at the inauguration of an IT lab at the National Textile University in Korangi, Siddiqui stated that his record in resigning from government positions is “very bad” and emphasized that there is little benefit to democracy in a government where local governance lacks independence. Siddiqui also referred to the powers granted to Karachi’s local government as a “fraud,” underscoring his dissatisfaction with the political system. He explained that he has consistently resigned from ministries in the past but remains uncertain about the timing of his future decisions regarding government positions. He further criticized the hastily passed 26th Constitutional Amendment, noting that it failed to consider the role of madrasas, and urged for a fresh vision in Pakistan’s development. “The prosperity of Karachi is the key to the prosperity of Pakistan,” said Siddiqui. He stressed that until Karachi thrives, the country’s development would remain hindered. Drawing comparisons to Islamabad, he advocated for the transformation of Karachi into a prosperous city that could drive the nation’s economic success. Siddiqui emphasized the importance of thinking in a new way to rebuild Pakistan, asserting that when Karachi thrives, the nation thrives. In his speech, he also highlighted the historical conspiracies against Karachi’s institutions, which he claimed had been dismantled and transferred to Bangladesh rather than being allocated to other provinces.

He reiterated that working towards the development of Karachi would, in turn, lead to the progress of the entire country.

Meanwhile, MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal praised Senator Faisal Vawda during a recent meeting at the MQM’s Bahadurabad headquarters. Vawda, who had visited the party’s leadership, stressed the importance of political unity for Pakistan’s stability. He urged all political parties to set aside differences and work together on a national agenda aimed at resolving the current political and economic crises.