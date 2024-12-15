MWL to launch global platform for girls’ education in Muslim societies

The Muslim World League (MWL) is set to launch a groundbreaking initiative to advance girls’ education through the International Partnerships for Education in Muslim Societies platform at a global conference titled ‘Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities,’ scheduled to take place on January 11-12, 2025 in Islamabad.



According to the MWL, the conference, under the patronage of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, will forge global partnerships among governments, Islamic institutions, civil society, and international organizations.

It will bring together senior religious scholars, intellectuals, media leaders, and activists from around the world to build a collaborative network for advancing girls’ education.

The MWL initiative is rooted in the principles outlined in the Charter of Makkah, particularly Article 25, and principles 22 and 23 of the Charter of Building Bridges Between Islamic Schools of Thought and Sects. These principles, endorsed at two major international conferences under the patronage of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, emphasize unity, education, and progress within Muslim communities.



To further strengthen the initiative, the MWL will implement resolutions adopted by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, in line with Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the MWL, the OIC, the Islamic Fiqh Council, and the International Islamic Fiqh Academy. These agreements, formalized in Makkah, outline concrete steps to promote education and foster meaningful cooperation.



Highlighting the MWL’s commitment to empowering Muslim populations, the conference will dispel misconceptions about Islam’s stance on girls’ education.

The League asserts that Islam, as a religion of knowledge, civilization, and moral values, unequivocally supports the right of girls to access education. Any practices hindering this fundamental right are contrary to Islamic teachings.



The conference will focus on identifying challenges that impede girls’ education and developing actionable strategies to overcome them. Emphasis will be placed on utilizing available opportunities to enhance educational outcomes, empower women, and enable them to play a vital role in community development across all sectors.



The MWL hopes this platform will mark a significant step toward addressing educational disparities in Muslim communities, fostering inclusive progress, and ensuring girls are equipped with the tools to build a brighter future for themselves and their societies.