Need to educate skilled labour ethically, says Mashhood

Lahore - Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that the government is committed to creating opportunities for youth to help them become self-sufficient.

Talking to the media persons after visiting the College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) here on Saturday, he said, “The College of Tourism and Hotel Management has been serving the youth of the country for 22 years in the skill sector, hospitality services, and technical education. COTHM is doing excellent work in providing employment opportunities as well. One can see trained and certified students of COTHM working across the globe.”

He emphasized the need to educate the country’s skilled labor force ethically. “The Skill Development Company and Fund, which was established in 2010, aims to help youngsters shape a better future in a respectable manner. With the support of China, the first technical education university has been established in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is working aggressively on empowering the youth, and the Punjab skill sector has set a target to secure employment for 7,000 or more youth abroad, in addition to providing employment within Pakistan. Under the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Programme, a large initiative is underway with a target to secure employment for more than 1.2 million young people abroad, and to provide employment to 1.5 to 1.8 million young people within the country,” he added.

Rana Mashhood also mentioned that the government was focusing on the hospitality services and tourism sectors, aiming to make this industry a multi-billion-dollar industry. He said, “With the grace of Allah Almighty, all economic indicators are now moving in the right direction. Different countries are investing billions of dollars in Pakistan.” He further stated that only supporters of anti-state elements and Israeli agents could not tolerate business-to-business investment within the country.

He also highlighted efforts to bring jobs from Kosovo, noting that 7,000 jobs from Japan and 7,000 jobs from Serbia had already been secured for Pakistan. He announced that an agreement would be signed with COTHM under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme to facilitate COTHM students both within and outside Pakistan. The Kosovo Honorary Consul General was also present at the event.

Earlier, Rana Mashhood visited different sections of COTHM and cut a Christmas cake.