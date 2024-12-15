Orders issued to transfer ‘surplus teachers’

LAHORE - An order has been issued on Saturday to immediately transfer surplus teachers in Punjab, including the provincial capital Lahore.

CEOs have been given the authority to transfer teachers under rationalization, while the School Education Department has issued instructions to transfer surplus teachers across the province. Action will also be taken against teachers who are continuously absent, under the PEDA Act. Meanwhile the CEO Education has been ordered to visit schools. In this connection, Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has ordered authorities concerned to immediately implement the orders directly.