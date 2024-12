Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Senior PML-N leader and former chairman of House Building Corporation and Evacuee Trust Property Board Siddique-ul-Farooq.

In a statement today, he prayed for higher status in heaven for the departed soul.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, Shehbaz Sharif said the services of the late Siddique-ul-Farooq for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will always be remembered.