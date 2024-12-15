PM Shehbaz to visit Egypt from 19th

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would visit Egypt on 19-20 December to attend 11th developing-8 summit. According to official sources, the Prime Minister accompanied by high level delegation will attend the Developing-8 (D-8) Summit in Cairo hosted by Egyptian government. Iran, Turkyia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Egypt and Pakistan are members of this organization. Sources said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also hold important meetings with D-8 Heads of States attending the summit at the sidelines. The Egyptian President Abdul fateh El-sisi would open the D-8 11th Summit on 19th December. Prime minister shehbaz sharif would also deliver his speech before the summit. The official sources said that Shehbaz Sharif is likely to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, interim BD leader Dr Younis and other heads of states during the summit. Egyptian President would also host banquet in the honour of visiting leaders on the night of 19th December 2024.