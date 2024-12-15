Sunday, December 15, 2024
Police arrest two drug pushers

STAFF REPORT
December 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Police in its continued drive against drug peddlers and criminals on Saturday arrested  two suppliers and recovered liquor from their possessions. The Incharge seri check post Atta Muhammad Kakaa along with his staff, acting on a tip-off, arrested a drug supplier Munawar Ali Malah possessing 35 liters of liqour while his accomplice managed to escape. In another drive Incharge Paban police Liaquat Ali Sarki along with staff  arrested  drug supplier Bashir Madawani and  recovered 10 liters of liquor from his possession. Police have registered cases against accused  at different police stations.

