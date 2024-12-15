Prosperous progress

Pakistan’s economy stands at a point of hope and hardship. Like a symphony teetering between harmony and dissonance, it faces a choice: to sink in the familiar strain of stagnation or rise to a crescendo of innovation and growth. The challenges are many—rising debt, inflation’s bite, and unemployment’s shadow—but so are the opportunities. What the nation needs now is not just action, but inspired, coordinated, and transformative steps to chart a course toward stability and prosperity.

Inflation has become the cruel metronome of daily life, dictating rhythms of despair for households across the country. After climbing to 29.18% in 2023, it’s set to hover at a still-high 23.4% in 2024. It does not merely dent wallets; it erodes hope. The brunt is borne disproportionately by the low- and middle-income groups, stretching their ability to meet basic needs. Yet, within this bleak reality lies an opportunity to rethink fiscal policies—ones that don’t merely patch cracks but rebuild the foundation.

Debt, that unrelenting specter, looms large. Consuming nearly 40% of government spending by 2025, its appetite leaves little room for development. This is not just a fiscal problem; it is a moral one. A tax-to-GDP ratio of 9.5% speaks of chronic underperformance and an urgent need for reform. Plug the leaks, broaden the base, and ensure that those who can contribute, do so. Taxes, done right, aren’t just revenue—they’re trust, shared responsibility, and a pathway to equity.

The unemployment lines, long and growing, tell a tale of mismatched skills and unmet potential. Pakistan’s youth, brimming with energy and ambition, finds itself at a crossroads. Education systems must teach not just for today’s economy but tomorrow’s innovation. Vocational training, collaboration between industry and academia, and a focus on technology are the tools to unlock this reservoir of talent.

Exports are the song that can lift an economy’s spirits, but Pakistan’s tune has long been monotonous. Reliance on low-value textiles ties its fate to the whims of global demand. Imagine instead a portfolio rich with value-added goods—finished garments, processed foods, cutting-edge technology services. The IT sector, with $2.6 billion in exports and an 18% growth rate in 2023, offers a glimpse of this potential. But potential needs nurturing: infrastructure, policies, and skilled hands to guide it forward.

Energy, the lifeblood of industry, flows inefficiently. Over $15 billion annually leaves the country for fuel imports, tethering Pakistan’s fortunes to volatile global markets. Yet, the sun shines, and the wind blows across its vast landscapes. Renewable energy isn’t just a dream; it’s a necessity. With a target of 30% renewables by 2030, the vision exists—what’s needed is the will, investment, and collaboration to make it real.

Technology doesn’t just support; it transforms. Digital platforms can revolutionize tax collection, streamline governance, and build transparency. Look to Estonia, a small nation punching above its weight with e-governance. Pakistan, with its larger scale and strategic location, can do the same, unlocking efficiency and rebuilding trust in institutions.

Geography places Pakistan at a crossroads of opportunity. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is more than infrastructure; it’s a chance to connect, collaborate, and compete. Special economic zones (SEZs), with the right policies, can be engines of industrialization. But let these projects benefit not just the few but the many, ensuring sustainability and inclusivity.

Agriculture, often called the backbone of the economy, feels more like a neglected limb. Employing 40% of the workforce yet contributing only 19% to GDP, it’s a sector rich in potential but mired in inefficiency. Mechanization, agri-tech, and smart water management aren’t luxuries—they’re essentials. A modernized agriculture sector feeds not just the stomach but the economy, ensuring security and surplus.

And then there’s the global stage. The world is reshaping supply chains, seeking reliability and resilience. Pakistan must position itself not just as an option but as an indispensable partner. Yet, with FDI inflows at a mere $1.3 billion in 2023—compared to Vietnam’s $19 billion—the gap is glaring. Bureaucratic hurdles, infrastructure gaps, and political uncertainty must be addressed. Investors seek clarity, stability, and opportunity. Pakistan must deliver all three.

Social cohesion, the glue holding nations together, is under strain. Rising inequality risks tearing at the fabric of society. Programs like the Benazir Income Support Program are lifelines, but they need to expand, evolve, and become more efficient. Protecting the vulnerable isn’t just charity; it’s an investment in national stability and morale.

The crossroads are here, but so are the choices. Structural reforms aren’t merely desirable—they’re urgent. From fiscal discipline to investments in human capital and technology, the solutions are known. The challenge lies in implementation. Leadership, bold and visionary, can steer this journey. Inclusive growth, rooted in resilience and innovation, can be Pakistan’s story.

Every note matters in this symphony. With the right conductor and collective effort, Pakistan can transition from a cacophony of crises to a harmonious future. The world is watching, but more importantly, the people are hoping. Let this be the moment when hope meets action, and dreams become reality.

NAVEED RAFAQAT AHMAD

The writer is the CEO of PMBMC and a chartered accountant