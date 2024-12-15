Punjab ends relief period for motorcycle licences, strict action from Dec 16

The 42-day relief period for obtaining motorcycle licences in Punjab ends today (Sunday), according to Additional IG Traffic Mirza Farran Baig. Starting December 16, traffic police will take strict action against motorcyclists without valid licences.

The relief period was granted to encourage compliance, and now the 42-day learning licence rule will be reinstated to improve road safety.

In a related development, Punjab traffic police issued over 841,000 driving licences in November 2024. According to the traffic police spokesperson, this includes:

243,000 learner licences

308,000 fresh licences

284,000 licence renewals

4,500 international licences



Licensing centers in major cities remained operational 24/7 to facilitate citizens, as stated by Additional IG Traffic Mirza Farran Baig.