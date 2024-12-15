Sunday, December 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab ends relief period for motorcycle licences, strict action from Dec 16

Punjab ends relief period for motorcycle licences, strict action from Dec 16
Web Desk
5:02 PM | December 15, 2024
National

The 42-day relief period for obtaining motorcycle licences in Punjab ends today (Sunday), according to Additional IG Traffic Mirza Farran Baig. Starting December 16, traffic police will take strict action against motorcyclists without valid licences.

The relief period was granted to encourage compliance, and now the 42-day learning licence rule will be reinstated to improve road safety.

In a related development, Punjab traffic police issued over 841,000 driving licences in November 2024. According to the traffic police spokesperson, this includes:

243,000 learner licences
308,000 fresh licences
284,000 licence renewals
4,500 international licences


Licensing centers in major cities remained operational 24/7 to facilitate citizens, as stated by Additional IG Traffic Mirza Farran Baig.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1734247625.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024