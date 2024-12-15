Punjab launches app to track teacher attendance and boost accountability

In a significant step towards digitizing the education sector, the Punjab Education Department has launched a mobile app aimed at improving teacher accountability and attendance across the province.

The app will track the location of school teachers to ensure they are present on school premises during their designated working hours. This initiative seeks to address the long-standing issue of "ghost teachers"—individuals who remain absent during duty hours but continue to draw salaries, putting a strain on the education budget.

Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of schools are now empowered through the app to update teacher profiles, approve temporary transfers, and make necessary amendments. The app will also gather feedback from school heads to facilitate continuous improvement of Punjab’s education system.

Operated by the Programme Monitoring and Implementation Unit, the app underscores the provincial government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of education. Punjab, home to 105,178 educational institutions—52,314 public and 50,054 private—stands to benefit significantly from this digital initiative.

By ensuring teacher presence and engagement, the app aims to improve efficiency in the education sector. This innovative measure reflects broader efforts to digitize education management, ensuring that resources are effectively utilized for the benefit of students and educators alike.